Polycab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,332.36 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:Net Sales at Rs 3,332.36 crore in September 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 3,128.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.80 crore in September 2022 up 35.3% from Rs. 197.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.43 crore in September 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 329.25 crore in September 2021.
Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 17.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.27 in September 2021. Polycab shares closed at 2,618.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.
Polycab India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3,332.362,736.563,128.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,332.362,736.563,128.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,156.892,087.442,218.81
Purchase of Traded Goods148.83151.79146.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks131.74-214.0457.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost114.80110.09107.15
Depreciation52.2750.9953.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses352.45290.19295.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax375.38260.11249.07
Other Income-2.2244.3526.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax373.16304.45275.47
Interest13.908.438.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax359.26296.02266.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax359.26296.02266.64
Tax88.0072.2065.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities271.26223.83200.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period271.26223.83200.84
Minority Interest-2.66-2.79-2.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.81-1.28-0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates267.80219.76197.93
Equity Share Capital149.65149.61149.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.9014.7013.27
Diluted EPS17.8414.6513.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.1314.7013.27
Diluted EPS17.8414.6513.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
