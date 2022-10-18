Polycab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,332.36 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,332.36 2,736.56 3,128.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,332.36 2,736.56 3,128.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,156.89 2,087.44 2,218.81 Purchase of Traded Goods 148.83 151.79 146.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 131.74 -214.04 57.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 114.80 110.09 107.15 Depreciation 52.27 50.99 53.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 352.45 290.19 295.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 375.38 260.11 249.07 Other Income -2.22 44.35 26.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 373.16 304.45 275.47 Interest 13.90 8.43 8.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 359.26 296.02 266.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 359.26 296.02 266.64 Tax 88.00 72.20 65.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 271.26 223.83 200.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 271.26 223.83 200.84 Minority Interest -2.66 -2.79 -2.60 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.81 -1.28 -0.31 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 267.80 219.76 197.93 Equity Share Capital 149.65 149.61 149.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.90 14.70 13.27 Diluted EPS 17.84 14.65 13.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.13 14.70 13.27 Diluted EPS 17.84 14.65 13.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited