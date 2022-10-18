Polycab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,332.36 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,332.36 crore in September 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 3,128.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.80 crore in September 2022 up 35.3% from Rs. 197.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.43 crore in September 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 329.25 crore in September 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 17.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.27 in September 2021.