Polycab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,332.36 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,332.36 crore in September 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 3,128.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.80 crore in September 2022 up 35.3% from Rs. 197.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.43 crore in September 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 329.25 crore in September 2021.
Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 17.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.27 in September 2021.
|Polycab shares closed at 2,618.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.
|Polycab India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,332.36
|2,736.56
|3,128.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,332.36
|2,736.56
|3,128.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,156.89
|2,087.44
|2,218.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|148.83
|151.79
|146.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|131.74
|-214.04
|57.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|114.80
|110.09
|107.15
|Depreciation
|52.27
|50.99
|53.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|352.45
|290.19
|295.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|375.38
|260.11
|249.07
|Other Income
|-2.22
|44.35
|26.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|373.16
|304.45
|275.47
|Interest
|13.90
|8.43
|8.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|359.26
|296.02
|266.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|359.26
|296.02
|266.64
|Tax
|88.00
|72.20
|65.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|271.26
|223.83
|200.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|271.26
|223.83
|200.84
|Minority Interest
|-2.66
|-2.79
|-2.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.81
|-1.28
|-0.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|267.80
|219.76
|197.93
|Equity Share Capital
|149.65
|149.61
|149.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.90
|14.70
|13.27
|Diluted EPS
|17.84
|14.65
|13.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.13
|14.70
|13.27
|Diluted EPS
|17.84
|14.65
|13.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
