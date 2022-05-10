 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polycab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,969.98 crore, up 30.7% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,969.98 crore in March 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 3,037.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 322.15 crore in March 2022 up 13.76% from Rs. 283.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 493.17 crore in March 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 448.60 crore in March 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 21.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.88 in March 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,437.90 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Polycab India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,969.98 3,372.00 3,037.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,969.98 3,372.00 3,037.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,858.41 2,549.34 2,079.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 130.31 239.49 183.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 69.82 -203.69 -36.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.03 102.55 99.75
Depreciation 50.26 51.11 48.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 330.08 322.62 289.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 426.09 310.59 372.38
Other Income 16.82 21.65 27.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 442.91 332.23 399.73
Interest 12.52 7.82 16.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 430.39 324.42 383.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 430.39 324.42 383.09
Tax 104.68 76.31 100.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 325.71 248.11 282.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 67.79 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 325.71 315.89 282.48
Minority Interest -3.18 -1.65 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.37 0.26 0.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 322.15 314.51 283.19
Equity Share Capital 149.44 149.39 149.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.57 21.06 18.88
Diluted EPS 21.48 21.03 18.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.57 21.06 18.88
Diluted EPS 21.48 21.03 18.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
