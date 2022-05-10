Polycab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,969.98 crore, up 30.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,969.98 crore in March 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 3,037.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 322.15 crore in March 2022 up 13.76% from Rs. 283.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 493.17 crore in March 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 448.60 crore in March 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 21.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.88 in March 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,437.90 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)