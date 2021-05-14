Polycab Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,037.44 crore, up 42.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,037.44 crore in March 2021 up 42.64% from Rs. 2,129.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.19 crore in March 2021 up 32.37% from Rs. 213.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 448.60 crore in March 2021 up 29.27% from Rs. 347.03 crore in March 2020.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 18.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.38 in March 2020.

Polycab shares closed at 1,543.15 on May 12, 2021 (BSE)