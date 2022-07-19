 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polycab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,736.56 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,736.56 crore in June 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 1,880.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.76 crore in June 2022 up 197.03% from Rs. 73.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.44 crore in June 2022 up 115.9% from Rs. 164.63 crore in June 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,153.30 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

Polycab India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,736.56 3,969.98 1,880.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,736.56 3,969.98 1,880.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,087.44 2,858.41 1,723.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 151.79 130.31 126.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -214.04 69.82 -433.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 110.09 105.03 95.86
Depreciation 50.99 50.26 52.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 7.84
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 290.19 330.08 222.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.11 426.09 87.21
Other Income 44.35 16.82 25.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 304.45 442.91 112.50
Interest 8.43 12.52 12.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 296.02 430.39 100.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 296.02 430.39 100.34
Tax 72.20 104.68 22.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.83 325.71 77.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.83 325.71 77.40
Minority Interest -2.79 -3.18 -1.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.28 -0.37 -2.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 219.76 322.15 73.99
Equity Share Capital 149.61 149.44 149.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.70 21.57 4.96
Diluted EPS 14.65 21.48 4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.70 21.57 4.96
Diluted EPS 14.65 21.48 4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
