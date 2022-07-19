Polycab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,736.56 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,736.56 crore in June 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 1,880.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.76 crore in June 2022 up 197.03% from Rs. 73.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.44 crore in June 2022 up 115.9% from Rs. 164.63 crore in June 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,153.30 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)