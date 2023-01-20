 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polycab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,715.18 crore, up 10.18% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,715.18 crore in December 2022 up 10.18% from Rs. 3,372.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.65 crore in December 2022 up 13.72% from Rs. 314.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.52 crore in December 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 383.34 crore in December 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 23.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.06 in December 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,828.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.67% returns over the last 6 months and 6.55% over the last 12 months.

Polycab India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,715.18 3,332.36 3,372.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,715.18 3,332.36 3,372.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,613.86 2,156.89 2,549.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 100.41 148.83 239.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.02 131.74 -203.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.23 114.80 102.55
Depreciation 52.45 52.27 51.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 380.82 352.45 322.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 451.39 375.38 310.59
Other Income 39.68 -2.22 21.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 491.07 373.16 332.23
Interest 9.26 13.90 7.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 481.81 359.26 324.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 481.81 359.26 324.42
Tax 120.16 88.00 76.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 361.64 271.26 248.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 67.79
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 361.64 271.26 315.89
Minority Interest -3.19 -2.66 -1.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.81 -0.81 0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 357.65 267.80 314.51
Equity Share Capital 149.71 149.65 149.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.89 17.90 21.06
Diluted EPS 23.82 17.84 21.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.89 18.13 21.06
Diluted EPS 23.82 17.84 21.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

