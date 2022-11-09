 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poly Medicure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.99 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

Net Sales at Rs 263.99 crore in September 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 211.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.22 crore in September 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in September 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 962.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.56% returns over the last 6 months and 5.86% over the last 12 months.

Poly Medicure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.99 239.01 211.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 263.99 239.01 211.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.46 92.08 87.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 2.30 3.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.30 -6.41 -13.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.81 41.88 35.52
Depreciation 13.72 13.58 13.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 3.94 3.92 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.64 57.03 48.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.56 34.62 37.27
Other Income 8.71 4.58 12.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.26 39.20 49.56
Interest 0.29 1.07 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.97 38.13 49.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.97 38.13 49.53
Tax 15.75 9.33 12.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.22 28.80 37.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.22 28.80 37.34
Equity Share Capital 47.96 47.95 47.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 3.00 3.89
Diluted EPS 4.71 3.00 3.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 3.00 3.89
Diluted EPS 4.71 3.00 3.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am
