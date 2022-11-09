English
    Poly Medicure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.99 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.99 crore in September 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 211.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.22 crore in September 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2021.

    Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in September 2021.

    Poly Medicure shares closed at 962.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.56% returns over the last 6 months and 5.86% over the last 12 months.

    Poly Medicure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.99239.01211.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.99239.01211.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.4692.0887.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.162.303.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.30-6.41-13.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.8141.8835.52
    Depreciation13.7213.5813.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses3.943.92--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.6457.0348.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.5634.6237.27
    Other Income8.714.5812.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.2639.2049.56
    Interest0.291.070.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.9738.1349.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.9738.1349.53
    Tax15.759.3312.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.2228.8037.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.2228.8037.34
    Equity Share Capital47.9647.9547.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.723.003.89
    Diluted EPS4.713.003.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.723.003.89
    Diluted EPS4.713.003.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am