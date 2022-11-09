Poly Medicure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.99 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.99 crore in September 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 211.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.22 crore in September 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in September 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 962.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.56% returns over the last 6 months and 5.86% over the last 12 months.