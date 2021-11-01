Poly Medicure Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.93 crore, up 11.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.93 crore in September 2021 up 11.41% from Rs. 190.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2021 up 12.36% from Rs. 33.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2021 up 8.83% from Rs. 57.66 crore in September 2020.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.77 in September 2020.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 923.65 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)