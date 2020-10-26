Poly Medicure Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.23 crore, up 16.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.23 crore in September 2020 up 16.55% from Rs. 163.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.24 crore in September 2020 up 22.99% from Rs. 27.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.66 crore in September 2020 up 26.61% from Rs. 45.54 crore in September 2019.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2019.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 493.30 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 114.39% returns over the last 6 months and 146.22% over the last 12 months.