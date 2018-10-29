Poly Medicure Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 146.75 crore, up 8.76% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 146.75 crore in September 2018 up 8.76% from Rs. 134.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in September 2018 down 22.2% from Rs. 18.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.61 crore in September 2018 up 5.18% from Rs. 36.71 crore in September 2017.

Poly Medicure EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2017.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 205.85 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and -23.15% over the last 12 months.