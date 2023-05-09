Poly Medicure Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.31 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.31 crore in March 2023 up 19.99% from Rs. 244.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2023 up 49.56% from Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.33 crore in March 2023 up 37.18% from Rs. 65.85 crore in March 2022.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2022.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 978.85 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.67% over the last 12 months.