Poly Medicure Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.44 crore, up 20.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.44 crore in March 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 202.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 37.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.85 crore in March 2022 up 9.13% from Rs. 60.34 crore in March 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 717.35 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.75% over the last 12 months.