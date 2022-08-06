 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poly Medicure Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.01 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.01 crore in June 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 202.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2022 down 20.07% from Rs. 36.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.78 crore in June 2022 down 17.79% from Rs. 64.20 crore in June 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 737.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.43% over the last 12 months.

Poly Medicure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.01 244.44 202.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.01 244.44 202.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.08 87.32 76.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.30 5.30 1.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.41 3.04 -9.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.88 40.30 34.62
Depreciation 13.58 13.53 12.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 3.92 5.10 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.03 46.53 45.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.62 43.32 41.42
Other Income 4.58 9.00 10.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.20 52.32 51.65
Interest 1.07 1.30 3.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.13 51.02 48.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.13 51.02 48.63
Tax 9.33 12.58 12.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.80 38.44 36.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.80 38.44 36.03
Equity Share Capital 47.95 47.95 47.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 4.01 3.76
Diluted EPS 3.00 4.01 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 4.01 3.76
Diluted EPS 3.00 4.01 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
