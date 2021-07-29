Poly Medicure Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 202.97 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.97 crore in June 2021 up 26.37% from Rs. 160.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.03 crore in June 2021 up 40.65% from Rs. 25.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.20 crore in June 2021 up 32.62% from Rs. 48.41 crore in June 2020.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2020.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 1,013.55 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.09% returns over the last 6 months and 152.00% over the last 12 months.