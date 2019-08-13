Poly Medicure Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152.36 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.36 crore in June 2019 up 15.98% from Rs. 131.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.18 crore in June 2019 up 48.19% from Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.93 crore in June 2019 up 18.19% from Rs. 34.63 crore in June 2018.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2018.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 171.00 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.50% returns over the last 6 months and -24.02% over the last 12 months.