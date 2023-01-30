 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poly Medicure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 220.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.54 crore in December 2022 up 38.98% from Rs. 34.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.67 crore in December 2022 up 42.41% from Rs. 58.05 crore in December 2021.

Poly Medicure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.74 263.99 220.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.74 263.99 220.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.12 102.46 88.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 1.16 0.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.35 -4.30 -3.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.73 46.81 39.46
Depreciation 13.62 13.72 13.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- 3.94 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.47 47.64 44.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.70 52.56 37.62
Other Income 14.35 8.71 7.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.05 61.26 44.78
Interest 4.73 0.29 -0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.32 60.97 45.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.32 60.97 45.53
Tax 16.78 15.75 11.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.54 45.22 34.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.54 45.22 34.21
Equity Share Capital 47.96 47.96 47.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 4.72 3.57
Diluted EPS 4.95 4.71 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 4.72 3.57
Diluted EPS 4.95 4.71 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited