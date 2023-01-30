Poly Medicure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 220.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.54 crore in December 2022 up 38.98% from Rs. 34.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.67 crore in December 2022 up 42.41% from Rs. 58.05 crore in December 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2021.

Read More