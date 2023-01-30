English
    Poly Medicure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 220.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.54 crore in December 2022 up 38.98% from Rs. 34.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.67 crore in December 2022 up 42.41% from Rs. 58.05 crore in December 2021.

    Poly Medicure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.74263.99220.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.74263.99220.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials99.12102.4688.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.441.160.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.35-4.30-3.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.7346.8139.46
    Depreciation13.6213.7213.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--3.94--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.4747.6444.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.7052.5637.62
    Other Income14.358.717.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.0561.2644.78
    Interest4.730.29-0.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.3260.9745.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.3260.9745.53
    Tax16.7815.7511.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.5445.2234.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.5445.2234.21
    Equity Share Capital47.9647.9647.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.723.57
    Diluted EPS4.954.713.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.723.57
    Diluted EPS4.954.713.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited