Poly Medicure Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore in December 2018 up 18.26% from Rs. 125.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2018 up 1.8% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2018 up 5.07% from Rs. 33.13 crore in December 2017.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2017.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 216.75 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -15.81% over the last 12 months.