 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Poly Medicure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore in September 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 223.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.50 crore in September 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 38.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.37 crore in September 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 63.13 crore in September 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in September 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 952.25 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.02% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.

Poly Medicure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.70 248.85 223.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.70 248.85 223.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 109.15 97.74 93.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 2.30 3.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.39 -7.43 -13.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.49 45.41 39.05
Depreciation 14.25 13.93 13.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 3.94 3.92 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.67 60.45 50.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.43 32.53 37.37
Other Income 8.69 4.57 12.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.12 37.10 49.63
Interest 0.45 1.21 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.67 35.89 49.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.67 35.89 49.43
Tax 15.75 9.33 12.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.92 26.56 37.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.92 26.56 37.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.58 0.40 0.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.50 26.96 38.23
Equity Share Capital 47.96 47.95 47.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.81 3.99
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.81 3.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.81 3.99
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.81 3.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Poly Medicure #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.