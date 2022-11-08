English
    Poly Medicure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore in September 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 223.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.50 crore in September 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 38.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.37 crore in September 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 63.13 crore in September 2021.

    Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in September 2021.

    Poly Medicure shares closed at 952.25 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.02% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.70248.85223.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.70248.85223.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.1597.7493.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.162.303.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.39-7.43-13.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.4945.4139.05
    Depreciation14.2513.9313.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses3.943.92--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.6760.4550.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.4332.5337.37
    Other Income8.694.5712.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.1237.1049.63
    Interest0.451.210.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.6735.8949.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.6735.8949.43
    Tax15.759.3312.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.9226.5637.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.9226.5637.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.580.400.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.5026.9638.23
    Equity Share Capital47.9647.9547.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.532.813.99
    Diluted EPS4.532.813.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.532.813.99
    Diluted EPS4.532.813.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
