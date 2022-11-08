Poly Medicure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore in September 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 223.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.50 crore in September 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 38.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.37 crore in September 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 63.13 crore in September 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in September 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 952.25 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.02% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.