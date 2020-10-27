Poly Medicure Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 199.63 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.63 crore in September 2020 up 14.81% from Rs. 173.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.01 crore in September 2020 up 23.27% from Rs. 28.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.75 crore in September 2020 up 27.51% from Rs. 46.86 crore in September 2019.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.22 in September 2019.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 489.65 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 112.80% returns over the last 6 months and 144.40% over the last 12 months.