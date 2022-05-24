 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poly Medicure Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore, up 20.92% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore in March 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 212.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 38.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.94 crore in March 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 60.86 crore in March 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 717.35 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.75% over the last 12 months.

Poly Medicure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 257.52 230.28 212.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 257.52 230.28 212.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.22 93.76 75.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.30 0.49 0.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.29 -3.40 -1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.19 41.96 37.53
Depreciation 13.99 13.59 12.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 5.11 -- 3.77
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.65 46.28 42.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.76 37.59 41.65
Other Income 8.20 7.14 6.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.95 44.73 48.32
Interest 1.45 -0.58 -1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.51 45.31 50.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.51 45.31 50.14
Tax 12.63 11.33 12.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.88 33.98 37.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.88 33.98 37.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.28 0.53 1.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.17 34.51 38.85
Equity Share Capital 47.95 47.95 47.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 3.60 4.26
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.60 4.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 3.60 4.26
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.60 4.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:45 pm
