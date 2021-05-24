Poly Medicure Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 212.96 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.96 crore in March 2021 up 24.3% from Rs. 171.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.85 crore in March 2021 up 71.47% from Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.86 crore in March 2021 up 34.11% from Rs. 45.38 crore in March 2020.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2020.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 1,133.15 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)