Poly Medicure Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.85 crore, up 17.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.85 crore in June 2022 up 17.42% from Rs. 211.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.96 crore in June 2022 down 28.28% from Rs. 37.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.03 crore in June 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 65.61 crore in June 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.92 in June 2021.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 737.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.43% over the last 12 months.