 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Poly Medicure Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.83 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.83 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 230.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.45 crore in December 2022 up 46.52% from Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021.

Poly Medicure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 284.83 274.70 230.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 284.83 274.70 230.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.60 109.15 93.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 1.16 0.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.53 -4.39 -3.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.34 50.49 41.96
Depreciation 14.19 14.25 13.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- 3.94 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.97 49.67 46.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.83 50.43 37.59
Other Income 14.43 8.69 7.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.26 59.12 44.73
Interest 4.83 0.45 -0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.43 58.67 45.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.43 58.67 45.31
Tax 16.78 15.75 11.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.65 42.92 33.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.65 42.92 33.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.36 0.58 0.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.01 43.50 34.51
Equity Share Capital 47.96 47.96 47.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 4.53 3.60
Diluted EPS 5.20 4.53 3.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 4.53 3.60
Diluted EPS 5.20 4.53 3.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited