Poly Medicure Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.83 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.83 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 230.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.45 crore in December 2022 up 46.52% from Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2021.

