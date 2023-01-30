English
    Poly Medicure Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.83 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poly Medicure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 284.83 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 230.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.45 crore in December 2022 up 46.52% from Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021.

    Poly Medicure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations284.83274.70230.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations284.83274.70230.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.60109.1593.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.441.160.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.53-4.39-3.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.3450.4941.96
    Depreciation14.1914.2513.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--3.94--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.9749.6746.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.8350.4337.59
    Other Income14.438.697.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.2659.1244.73
    Interest4.830.45-0.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.4358.6745.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.4358.6745.31
    Tax16.7815.7511.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.6542.9233.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.6542.9233.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.360.580.53
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.0143.5034.51
    Equity Share Capital47.9647.9647.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.214.533.60
    Diluted EPS5.204.533.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.214.533.60
    Diluted EPS5.204.533.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited