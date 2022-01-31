Poly Medicure Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore, up 13.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore in December 2021 up 13.15% from Rs. 203.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021 down 2.26% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.32 crore in December 2021 down 7.21% from Rs. 62.85 crore in December 2020.

Poly Medicure EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2020.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 909.50 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.19% returns over the last 6 months and 75.39% over the last 12 months.