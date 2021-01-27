Poly Medicure Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.51 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.51 crore in December 2020 up 12.79% from Rs. 180.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2020 up 41.14% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.85 crore in December 2020 up 26.71% from Rs. 49.60 crore in December 2019.

Poly Medicure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2019.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 522.85 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.00% returns over the last 6 months and 99.07% over the last 12 months.