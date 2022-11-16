Polson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore, down 40.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore in September 2022 down 40.97% from Rs. 32.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 67.46% from Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 35.62% from Rs. 6.26 crore in September 2021.

Polson EPS has decreased to Rs. 76.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 234.62 in September 2021.

Polson shares closed at 11,017.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.82% over the last 12 months.