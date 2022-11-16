English
    Polson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore, down 40.97% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore in September 2022 down 40.97% from Rs. 32.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 67.46% from Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 35.62% from Rs. 6.26 crore in September 2021.

    Polson EPS has decreased to Rs. 76.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 234.62 in September 2021.

    Polson shares closed at 11,017.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.82% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4527.9632.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4527.9632.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.1413.1520.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.742.78-1.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.611.561.68
    Depreciation1.401.351.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.096.147.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.952.984.00
    Other Income0.670.720.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.633.704.91
    Interest1.371.231.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.262.473.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.262.473.80
    Tax0.340.650.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.921.822.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.921.822.82
    Equity Share Capital0.600.600.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.33151.95234.62
    Diluted EPS76.33151.95234.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.33151.95234.62
    Diluted EPS76.33151.95234.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

