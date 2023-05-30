English
    Polson Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore in March 2023 up 9.3% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 173.45% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 up 25.08% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2022.

    Polson EPS has increased to Rs. 141.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 51.63 in March 2022.

    Polson shares closed at 11,200.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.66% returns over the last 6 months and 6.65% over the last 12 months.

    Polson
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8916.5518.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.8916.5518.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.438.6512.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.03-0.54-3.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.551.66
    Depreciation1.301.461.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.123.944.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.331.501.51
    Other Income0.350.440.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.691.942.11
    Interest1.491.451.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.190.491.08
    Exceptional Items1.24----
    P/L Before Tax2.430.491.08
    Tax0.740.090.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.690.400.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.690.400.62
    Equity Share Capital0.600.600.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS141.1733.0151.63
    Diluted EPS141.1733.0151.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS141.1733.0151.63
    Diluted EPS141.1733.0151.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm