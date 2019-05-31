Polson Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.66 crore in March 2019 up 7.24% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019 up 50.13% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2019 down 18.38% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2018.

Polson EPS has increased to Rs. 403.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 268.94 in March 2018.

Polson shares closed at 10,301.05 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -28.96% over the last 12 months.