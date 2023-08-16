English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Polson Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.66 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.66 crore in June 2023 up 6.09% from Rs. 27.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2023 up 5.54% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2022.

    Polson EPS has increased to Rs. 168.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 151.95 in June 2022.

    Polson shares closed at 11,900.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.46% returns over the last 6 months and 7.23% over the last 12 months.

    Polson
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.6619.8927.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.6619.8927.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.977.4313.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.113.032.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.681.56
    Depreciation1.381.301.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.994.126.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.522.332.98
    Other Income0.420.350.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.952.693.70
    Interest1.211.491.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.731.192.47
    Exceptional Items--1.24--
    P/L Before Tax2.732.432.47
    Tax0.710.740.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.021.691.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.021.691.82
    Equity Share Capital0.600.600.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS168.42141.17151.95
    Diluted EPS168.42141.17151.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS168.42141.17151.95
    Diluted EPS168.42141.17151.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Polson #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!