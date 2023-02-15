Polson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore, down 20.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polson are:Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore in December 2022 down 20.46% from Rs. 20.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 52.6% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 10.05% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.
Polson EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 69.64 in December 2021.
|Polson shares closed at 10,969.90 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.38% over the last 12 months.
|Polson
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.55
|19.45
|20.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.55
|19.45
|20.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.65
|10.14
|9.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.54
|-1.74
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.61
|1.65
|Depreciation
|1.46
|1.40
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.94
|6.09
|7.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.50
|1.95
|1.70
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.67
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.94
|2.63
|2.43
|Interest
|1.45
|1.37
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.26
|1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.49
|1.26
|1.16
|Tax
|0.09
|0.34
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.40
|0.92
|0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.40
|0.92
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.01
|76.33
|69.64
|Diluted EPS
|33.01
|76.33
|69.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.01
|76.33
|69.64
|Diluted EPS
|33.01
|76.33
|69.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited