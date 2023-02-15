 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polson Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore, down 20.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polson are:Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore in December 2022 down 20.46% from Rs. 20.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 52.6% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 10.05% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.
Polson EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 69.64 in December 2021. Polson shares closed at 10,969.90 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.38% over the last 12 months.
Polson
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations16.5519.4520.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.5519.4520.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.6510.149.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54-1.74-0.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.551.611.65
Depreciation1.461.401.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.946.097.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.501.951.70
Other Income0.440.670.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.942.632.43
Interest1.451.371.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.491.261.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.491.261.16
Tax0.090.340.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.400.920.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.400.920.84
Equity Share Capital0.600.600.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.0176.3369.64
Diluted EPS33.0176.3369.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.0176.3369.64
Diluted EPS33.0176.3369.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

