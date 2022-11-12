Polo Queen Indu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore in September 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 93.36% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 53.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.55% returns over the last 6 months and 58.68% over the last 12 months.