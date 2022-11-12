English
    Polo Queen Indu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore in September 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 93.36% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

    Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 53.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.55% returns over the last 6 months and 58.68% over the last 12 months.

    Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.7716.5718.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.7716.5718.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.5214.1815.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.580.140.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.310.32
    Depreciation0.060.060.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.530.840.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.961.041.28
    Other Income--0.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.961.061.30
    Interest0.500.460.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.450.600.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.450.600.70
    Tax0.450.160.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.000.440.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.000.440.52
    Equity Share Capital67.1567.1567.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.08
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.08
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

