Polo Queen Indu Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore, up 142.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore in September 2021 up 142.4% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021 up 425.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021 up 1210% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 28.05 on November 02, 2021 (BSE)