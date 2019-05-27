Polo Queen Indu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, down 69.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in March 2019 down 69.56% from Rs. 28.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 67.68% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 down 64.35% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 81.70 on April 12, 2019 (BSE)