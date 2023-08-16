Polo Queen Indu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, down 9.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in June 2023 down 9.29% from Rs. 16.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 1.08% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 down 2.68% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 39.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -32.88% over the last 12 months.