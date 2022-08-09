Polo Queen Indu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore, up 38.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore in June 2022 up 38.49% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 211.2% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 107.41% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 56.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.81% returns over the last 6 months and 846.67% over the last 12 months.