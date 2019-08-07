Polo Queen Indu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 86.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in June 2019 down 86.74% from Rs. 20.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 149.38% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 down 69.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 30.30 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)