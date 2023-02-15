Polo Queen Indu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore, up 41.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore in December 2022 up 41.44% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 118.72% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 up 46.67% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.