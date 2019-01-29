Polo Queen Indu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore, down 50.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore in December 2018 down 50.97% from Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 43.66% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 26.97% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 70.90 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)