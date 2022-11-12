 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polo Queen Indu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore in September 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 95.03% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 up 96.15% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 53.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.55% returns over the last 6 months and 58.68% over the last 12 months.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.77 16.57 18.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.77 16.57 18.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.52 14.18 15.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.58 0.14 0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.31 0.60
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.57 0.85 0.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.92 1.03 1.00
Other Income 0.07 0.08 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.98 1.11 1.03
Interest 0.51 0.46 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.48 0.65 0.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.48 0.65 0.71
Tax 0.46 0.17 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.02 0.48 0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.02 0.48 0.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.02 0.48 0.52
Equity Share Capital 67.15 67.15 67.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.01 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.05 -- 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.01 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.05 -- 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
