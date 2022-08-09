 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polo Queen Indu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore, up 38.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore in June 2022 up 38.49% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 222.37% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 56.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.81% returns over the last 6 months and 846.67% over the last 12 months.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.57 12.68 11.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.57 12.68 11.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.05 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.18 10.04 11.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 -0.21 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.30 0.30
Depreciation 0.06 0.24 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 1.12 0.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.03 1.13 0.52
Other Income 0.08 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.11 1.17 0.53
Interest 0.46 0.48 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.65 0.69 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.65 0.69 0.20
Tax 0.17 0.23 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.48 0.46 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.48 0.46 0.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.48 0.46 0.15
Equity Share Capital 67.15 67.15 67.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 0.07
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 0.07
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
