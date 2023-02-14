Polo Queen Indu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore, up 41.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore in December 2022 up 41.44% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 114.94% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 110.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 45.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.05% returns over the last 6 months and -32.84% over the last 12 months.