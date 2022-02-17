Polo Queen Indu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2021 up 5.16% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 59.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 51.8% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020.

Polo Queen Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2020.

Polo Queen Indu shares closed at 61.35 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,066.35% returns over the last 12 months.