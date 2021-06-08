Polo Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 42.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 42.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 down 103.04% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Polo Hotels shares closed at 5.58 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.95% returns over the last 6 months