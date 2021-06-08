Polo Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 42.34% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polo Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 42.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 down 103.04% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.
Polo Hotels shares closed at 5.58 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.95% returns over the last 6 months
|Polo Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.01
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.01
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.14
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|22.37
|22.37
|22.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited